RENNER WARREN FRANCIS
Age 93, formerly of Ross Township, died peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in San Clemente, CA. Mr. Renner was born Jan. 9, 1926, in Monaca to the late Charles and Emma Renner. During World War II, Mr. Renner saw combat throughout France, Germany and Belgium as a technical sergeant attached to the storied U.S. Second Armored Division known by its motto, "Hell on Wheels." This Army unit was key to the success of Operation Dragoon, the southern invasion of France, on Aug. 15, 1944. He was among the first American troops who entered Berlin and served with his unit as the honor guard for the Potsdam Conference in 1945. Mr. Renner was awarded a bronze star for his brave action in containing toxic chemicals leaking from weapons that threatened his fellow soldiers. Members of the Second Armored Division were also awarded the Fourragere by the Belgian government for bravery in their country's liberation, a first for troops of any foreign nation. At the end of the war in Europe, he was selected to attend the Wharton Technical School in England to further his studies in engineering. Upon returning stateside, Mr. Renner completed his Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering at Geneva College in 1948. Married for 60 years to his high school sweetheart, the late Doris Cushnen Renner, he had a successful management career with US Steel. Over 38 years, he rose through the corporate ranks with positions including assistant comptroller of the American Bridge Division, director - cost and facility planning for the Eastern Steel Division and assistant comptroller for the US Steel corporation. Mr. Renner entered the upper ranks of US Steel having been tapped as vice president of accounting and steel divisions in 1978 and then senior vice president fabrication and construction in 1981. He then served in positions as senior vice president, corporate strategic planning and at the top of his career as senior vice president and assistant to the president. He retired in 1984. Post retirement, he consulted with start-up ventures using his business acumen. Mr. Renner was a devoted member of St. Teresa of Avila Church and supported many church, civic and charitable causes. He was much involved in the lives of his grandchildren and great-grandchild. Beloved father of Valerie (Rick) Allridge of Oakton, VA, Brian (Julie) Renner, of Piedmont, CA, and Bruce (Cathy) Renner of San Clemente, CA; brother of the late Charlotte Short and Arthur Renner; loving grandfather of Stephen (Gerianna), Kevin and Elizabeth Renner and Rich (Maureen) Allridge; great-grandfather of Warren V. Renner; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 10:30 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 1000 Avila Ct.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020