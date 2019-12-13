|
|
LEVINE WARREN
On Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, FL at age 86. Born on February 24, 1933 in Pittsburgh, PA to Sadie Weiss Weber and Harry Levine, and stepson to Dr. Morris "Doc" Weber. Warren was the husband of Judith "Judy" Weiner Levine of Pittsburgh, PA, but residing in Vero Beach, FL since 2003; father to David Stanley Ruben (Pittsburgh, PA), B. Harrison Levine (Boulder, CO), Carrie Levine Schiff (Boulder, CO), Marnie Susan Levine (Denver, CO), and Jaime Paige Levine (New York, NY); grandfather of Sidney Schiff, Aaron Ruben, Samuel Schiff, and Jake Ruben; and beloved companion of Scout. A graduate of Taylor Allderdice High School in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Warren received his bachelor's and master's degrees from University of Pittsburgh, was a lieutenant in the United States Air Force, and maintained a career in retail clothing with his own shops, "The Village Seat," in Shadyside and Oakland. Warren married Judith Marcia Weiner in 1962. In 1974, he received his J.D. from Duquesne University, after which he embarked on a long career of service to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, retiring as an assistant district attorney in 1998. A memorial will take place in Vero Beach in early January 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA Hospice House of Vero Beach (1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960; vnatc.org) or Temple Beth Shalom of Vero Beach (365 43rd Ave., Vero Beach, FL 32968; tbsvero.org).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019