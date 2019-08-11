Home

James F. Kutch Funeral Home
433 Lincoln Highway Rt. 30
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-4054
On Wednesday, August 7, 2019, Warren, age 86, of North Huntingdon, passed peacefully away. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia (Slobodnjak) Gunderman; his son, Warren P. (Margaret) Gunderman; and daughter, Dawn (Fred) Buterbaugh; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Warren was preceded in death by all his siblings. Arrangements by the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Hwy., East McKeesport, PA 15035. (412) 823-4054. www.kutchfuneralhome.org 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
