Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for WARREN KEYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WARREN ROBERT KEYES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WARREN ROBERT KEYES Obituary
KEYES WARREN ROBERT

On December 22, 2019, Warren Robert Keyes, 87, of McCandless Township, beloved husband of 13 years to Nancy Jurso Payne Keyes passed away. Warren is survived by his three sons, Warren Robert (Sue) Keyes, Jr., John Paul (Dana) Keyes and Lowry Christopher (Colleen) Keyes; step-children, Douglas Payne, Jeffrey Payne, Karen Payne and Jennifer (Joe) Restivo; 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Warren was preceded in death by Mary Riley Keyes, his wife of 49 years. He served in the Navy and Naval Reserves retiring as a Captain. Warren loved Cape Cod and spent his summers there in Wellfleet. He enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Venango Golf Club in Pennsylvania and the Chequessett Yacht and Country Club in Wellfleet, MA. Friends will be received Monday, December 30, 2019, 9-11 a.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where funeral service will be held following the visitation at 11 a.m. Contributions may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237 or , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1700, Chicago, IL, 60601. www.simonsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WARREN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simons Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now