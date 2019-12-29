|
KEYES WARREN ROBERT
On December 22, 2019, Warren Robert Keyes, 87, of McCandless Township, beloved husband of 13 years to Nancy Jurso Payne Keyes passed away. Warren is survived by his three sons, Warren Robert (Sue) Keyes, Jr., John Paul (Dana) Keyes and Lowry Christopher (Colleen) Keyes; step-children, Douglas Payne, Jeffrey Payne, Karen Payne and Jennifer (Joe) Restivo; 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Warren was preceded in death by Mary Riley Keyes, his wife of 49 years. He served in the Navy and Naval Reserves retiring as a Captain. Warren loved Cape Cod and spent his summers there in Wellfleet. He enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Venango Golf Club in Pennsylvania and the Chequessett Yacht and Country Club in Wellfleet, MA. Friends will be received Monday, December 30, 2019, 9-11 a.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where funeral service will be held following the visitation at 11 a.m. Contributions may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237 or , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1700, Chicago, IL, 60601. www.simonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019