Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
1600 Stone Mansion Dr.
Franklin Park, PA 15143
(724) 934-3000
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
1600 Stone Mansion Dr.
Franklin Park, PA 15143
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
1600 Stone Mansion Dr.
Franklin Park, PA 15143
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
444 Glenfield Road
Sewickley, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WARREN FITZPATRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WARREN W. FITZPATRICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WARREN W. FITZPATRICK Obituary
FITZPATRICK WARREN W.

On Tuesday, October 1, 2019, age 83, of Sewickley. Beloved husband for 61 years of the late Joan (Messmer) Fitzpatrick; loving father of Beth (Timothy) Noonan, Nancy (William) Petraiuolo, Lynn (Michael) Werley, Brian (Angela) Fitzpatrick and Keith (Mary) Fitzpatrick; cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren. Family will welcome friends Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 444 Glenfield Road, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Aleppo Twp.) Warren was a member of the Sewickley Men's Club and owner of multiple industrial businesses. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, 444 Glenfield Road, Sewickley, PA 15143, , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pgh., PA 15205 or , 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pgh., PA 15203. Condolences may be offered at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WARREN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
Download Now