|
|
FITZPATRICK WARREN W.
On Tuesday, October 1, 2019, age 83, of Sewickley. Beloved husband for 61 years of the late Joan (Messmer) Fitzpatrick; loving father of Beth (Timothy) Noonan, Nancy (William) Petraiuolo, Lynn (Michael) Werley, Brian (Angela) Fitzpatrick and Keith (Mary) Fitzpatrick; cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren. Family will welcome friends Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 444 Glenfield Road, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Aleppo Twp.) Warren was a member of the Sewickley Men's Club and owner of multiple industrial businesses. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, 444 Glenfield Road, Sewickley, PA 15143, , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pgh., PA 15205 or , 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pgh., PA 15203. Condolences may be offered at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019