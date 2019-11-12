Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
WAYNE A. CHRISTOPHERSON M.D.

Suddenly on Friday, November 8, 2019. Wayne A. Christopherson, M.D., beloved husband of Betty Christopherson. Father of Duane A. Christopherson (Maryann Comer). Grandfather of Edward Comer. Brother of the late Leroy Christopherson and Sue Arneson. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Dr. Christopherson practiced medicine in Pittsburgh for 30 years, on the staff of Magee WomensHospital and Mercy Hospital. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Friday from 3-7 p.m. Funeral Saturday at First Lutheran Church, 615 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 at 11 a.m. freyvogelfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019
