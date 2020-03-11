SCHOLAR WAYNE A.

Age 83, of Monroeville, passed away March 8, 2020. He was born January 4, 1937, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Ned and Helen Scholar. Wayne spent his childhood in Baldwin, PA. He was a proud graduate of Duquesne University where he obtained both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education. Wayne spent his entire career serving East Allegheny High School as a teacher, football coach, and Principal. He also served in the U.S. Army as an expert in artillery, stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. Wayne's passions include his family, Pittsburgh sports, deer hunting, and his beloved springer spaniels, Barney and Charger. He loved to spend his time reading, watching Steelers football, completing crossword puzzles with his wife Nancy, and browsing the net on his iPad. He was a proud supporter of the NRA. Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Nancy; children, Craig (Christine) Scholar, of Redondo Beach, CA, Lisa (Gregory) Burt, of Irvine, CA, Wayne P. Scholar of Pittsburgh, PA; and grandchildren, Samuel Craig Scholar, Haley Lowe Burt, Amanda Scholar Kingman and Briana Scholar. Wayne will be remembered by his clever wit, dry sense of humor, and devotion to his family. Wayne was simply the best - the best husband, father, son, friend, teacher and person. Friends will be received on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at North American Martyrs Church, 2526 Haymaker Rd., Monroeville. Interment with military honors in Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Animal Friends (www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org); or East Allegheny Student Aid Scholarship Fund (www.pittsburghfundation.org). Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com for information and directions.