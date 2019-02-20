DICE Dr. (CARL) WAYNE II

It is with our deepest regrets to announce that Dr. (Carl) Wayne Dice II, DC, DACBOH, 62, has passed away peacefully in his home in Apex, North Carolina, on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He fought an incredible 5 year long battle against cancer even when given the prognosis of 1-3 years by his doctors. Dr. Dice was a collegiate basketball player at California University of Pennsylvania and graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic with his doctorate and acupuncture degree. He had a private practice in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and practiced for over 30 years. He retired from chiropractic and relocated with his family to Chapel Hill, North Carolina and spent the last years of his life traveling, playing golf and spending time with his family. He will always be remembered for his infectious laugh, boisterous personality, and loyalty to his family, friends, and profession. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Wayne Dice; mother, Virginia (Grosklos) Dice; and brother, Christopher Dice. He is survived by his wife, Paula (Benson) Dice; children, Cortney (Dice) Nall (James), Tyler Dice (Megan), Kerri Dice, and Travis Dice; granddaughters, Reese Dice and Georgia Nall; and sisters, Liane (Dice) Shaulis and Melissa (Dice) Stitt. We would like to thank the teams at Duke Health, UNC Healthcare and Hospice, and Oasis of Hope Hospital in Tijuana, Mexico for all of their help. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, at APEX FUNERAL HOME, 550 W. Williams Street, Apex, NC 27502. Interment will follow the service at Raleigh Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 10 a.m.-12 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net.