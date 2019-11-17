|
SWAB WAYNE ELLIS
Age 91, of Monroeville, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Beloved husband of 68 years to Barbara Jean (Ryan) Swab; loving father of Linda Swab, Lori (James) Sinclair, and John (Lisa) Swab; beloved grandfather of 10; and caring great-grandfather of eight. Wayne is also survived by brother, Raymond Swab and sister, Janet Galanty. He was preceded in death by his parents, Levi Elton and Tabitha Orphah (Mowrey) Swab. Wayne worked as a chemist with Koppers Research for 35 years. He was a proud Marine having served in the Korean War and was very active with the Boy Scouts and New Covenant Presbyterian Church. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2225 Grandview Avenue, Monroeville. Everyone please go directly to the church. Private interment will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Disabled Veteran's Foundation at donate.dvnf.org or by calling 1-888-782-2148. www.jobefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019