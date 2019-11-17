Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
New Covenant Presbyterian Church
2225 Grandview Avenue
Monroeville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WAYNE SWAB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WAYNE ELLIS SWAB

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WAYNE ELLIS SWAB Obituary
SWAB WAYNE ELLIS

Age 91, of Monroeville, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Beloved husband of 68 years to Barbara Jean (Ryan) Swab; loving father of Linda Swab, Lori (James) Sinclair, and John (Lisa) Swab; beloved grandfather of 10; and caring great-grandfather of eight. Wayne is also survived by brother, Raymond Swab and sister, Janet Galanty. He was preceded in death by his parents, Levi Elton and Tabitha Orphah (Mowrey) Swab. Wayne worked as a chemist with Koppers Research for 35 years. He was a proud Marine having served in the Korean War and was very active with the Boy Scouts and New Covenant Presbyterian Church. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2225 Grandview Avenue, Monroeville. Everyone please go directly to the church. Private interment will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Disabled Veteran's Foundation at donate.dvnf.org or by calling 1-888-782-2148. www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WAYNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -