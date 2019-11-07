Home

Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
WAYNE G. LUTZ


1944 - 2019
WAYNE G. LUTZ Obituary
LUTZ WAYNE G.

Wayne G. Lutz, a man who loved his family and loved his country, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at West Hills Health and Rehab. He was 75. Wayne was born on the North Side of Pittsburgh on January 3, 1944, one of three children to the late Gilbert and Dorothy (Rogers) Lutz. Together 43 years, his beloved wife Adella (Lewis) Lutz survives. They had three beautiful daughters, Holly Bader (Tim) of Evans City, Monica Smith of Moon Township and Stephanie Petty (Eric) of North Carolina; and seven cherished grandchildren, Justin Bader, Zachary Bader, Jordan Smith, Gabriel, Ethan and Alexis Petty and the late Chad Bowden; also surviving is his brother, Gary Lutz (Kathy) of N. Side Pittsburgh; and sister, Arlene Vitmeier (Lee) of Virginia; along with many nieces and nephews. Wayne's life was all about serving his country. He served in the United States Marine Corps, retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and was a lifetime member of VFW Post 402. Wayne and Adella loved camping in their trailer and enjoyed their friends at Vacation Land in Sandy Lake, PA. Visitation and service was private at Copeland's Moon Township, 981 Brodhead Rd. Inurnment will take place privately at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military honors.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
