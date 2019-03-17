STEBLER WAYNE H.

"Apparently I did not wake up this morning. Call Will and tell him I won't be in". On Tuesday, March 12, 2019, son of the late Howard and Anna Stebler; loving husband of Deborah (Mahich) Stebler; beloved father of Stacy, Jodi, Scott (Wendy), Michael and Valerie (Eric "Ed"); grandfather of Ronald, Amanda, Ricky, Eric, Chris and Samantha; and many great-grandchildren; nephew of Jackie Stebler; brother-in-law of Rosanna Flora; uncle of Crystal (Jess); also survived by cousins, friends and customers. Wayne was a veteran of the US Air Force and was employed for many years as a Truck Salesman. Since Wayne was one of the oldest salesmen, the running joke was "When they opened King Tut's tomb, Wayne's business card was there". There will be no visitation. Interment will be private at Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, "do a good deed, drink a beer and buy a truck at Allegheny Ford". Arrangements by LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME., INC., Bellevue.