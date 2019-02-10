|
LAWLEY WAYNE M.
Age 60, of Lawrenceville and Morningside, on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Beloved son of the late John W. Lawley and Shirley M. (Lawley) Katcher; loving brother of Lynda (Michael) Kolesar; uncle and godfather of Aziza Kolesar; nephew of Bernice (the late William) Katcher; cousin of Cynthia Katcher. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Raphael Church on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mon Yough Community Services, 500 Walnut Street, 3rd Floor, McKeesport, PA 15132.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019