Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
For more information about
WAYNE LAWLEY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for WAYNE LAWLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WAYNE M. LAWLEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WAYNE M. LAWLEY Obituary
LAWLEY WAYNE M.

Age 60, of Lawrenceville and Morningside, on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Beloved son of the late John W. Lawley and Shirley M. (Lawley) Katcher; loving brother of Lynda (Michael) Kolesar; uncle and godfather of Aziza Kolesar; nephew of Bernice (the late William) Katcher; cousin of Cynthia Katcher. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Raphael Church on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mon Yough Community Services, 500 Walnut Street, 3rd Floor, McKeesport, PA 15132.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now