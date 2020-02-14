|
CAMPBELL WAYNE MORGAN
Wayne Morgan Campbell, 82, of Leesburg, Indiana passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Goshen Hospital. He was born on July 8, 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA. Wayne graduated from Bethany College in 1959 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He started his professional path as a box salesman for Georgia Pacific, and forged a successful sales career that brought him to Leesburg, Indiana in 1977. In 1979, Wayne became the CEO and owner of Tekonsha Corp, an aero and auto surface care manufacturer located in Syracuse, Indiana. Wayne had a passion for Loveway, a non-profit organization that provides therapeutic horseback riding for the disabled. During his tenure as President of the Loveway Board of Directors, he was proud to oversee the construction of a new riding arena. He was proceeded in death by his parents Byron Stanley Campbell and Margaret Morgan Campbell, and his step mother, Mary Ellen Campbell. He is survived by his wife, Mary Louise Campbell; his daughters, Karen Margaret Campbell and Kathryn Denise Elfstrom; and his stepchildren, Kevin Tracey, Lara Eckrich and Patrick Tracey. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; two brothers; a sister; and a stepsister. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Loveway 54151 CR 33 Middlebury IN, 46540 (www.lovewayinc.org) 574-825-5666. A private celebration of life will be held by the family at a future date.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020