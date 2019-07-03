Home

McDonald Linn Funeral Home Inc
529 California Ave
Avalon, PA 15202
412-766-7000
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDonald Linn Funeral Home Inc
529 California Ave
Avalon, PA 15202
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Linn Funeral Home Inc
529 California Ave
Avalon, PA 15202
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
McDonald Linn Funeral Home Inc
529 California Ave
Avalon, PA 15202
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenstone United Methodist Church
BOOTH WAYNE R.

Age 72, of Avalon, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, July 1, 2019. Beloved husband of 47 years to Karen L. Booth; dear father of Wayne W. (Jamie) Booth, Justin R. Booth, and Kris (Molly) Booth; grandfather of Katelyn, Dakota, Kaylee, and Dylan. Wayne was a life member of the Avalon Volunteer Fire Company. He was a member and trustee of the Greenstone United Methodist Church, and a member of the Pittsburgh Dartball Association. He loved his family and his church very much, and also enjoyed woodworking. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Friday, July 5, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the McDONALD-LINN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 529 California Ave., Avalon, PA 15202. A Firemen's Service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 6th at the Greenstone United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET IN CHURCH. Interment Private. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook: www.mcdonald-linn.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 3, 2019
