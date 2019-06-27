Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
WAYNE W. GARRETT Jr.

GARRETT, JR. WAYNE W.

Age 67, of Pleasant Hills, formerly of Mt. Oliver, passed away on June 23, 2019. Loving father to Wayne (Carrie) Garrett, III; proud grandfather to Owen Garrett; cherished by brothers, Kevin (Rebecca) and Allan Garrett; and dear friend, Nancy. He left behind many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Wayne, Sr., and Sylvia Garrett. He was a loyal employee of H.J. Heinz for 48 years. He was also an active member and coach of Pleasant Hills youth sports. Wayne could often be found in Mowry Park with his loving dogs. Visitation will be held Friday, June 28, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pittsburgh, 15236. A Blessing Service will take place Saturday, June 29, at 10 a.m., in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019
