GARRETT, JR. WAYNE W.

Age 67, of Pleasant Hills, formerly of Mt. Oliver, passed away on June 23, 2019. Loving father to Wayne (Carrie) Garrett, III; proud grandfather to Owen Garrett; cherished by brothers, Kevin (Rebecca) and Allan Garrett; and dear friend, Nancy. He left behind many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Wayne, Sr., and Sylvia Garrett. He was a loyal employee of H.J. Heinz for 48 years. He was also an active member and coach of Pleasant Hills youth sports. Wayne could often be found in Mowry Park with his loving dogs. Visitation will be held Friday, June 28, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pittsburgh, 15236. A Blessing Service will take place Saturday, June 29, at 10 a.m., in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.