RINGEISEN WAYNE W.
Age 56, of Hampton Twp., unexpectedly on Nov. 5, 2019. Husband of Maria Darmochwal; father of Hannah, Mia and Benjamin Ringeisen; son of Florence and the late William C. Ringeisen; brother of Pauline Spring (Rev. Tim); brother-in-law of Irene Petillo (Glenn), Christine Terpylak (Mark) and Lesia Rehl (John); also nieces and nephews. "Good Guy" understates Wayne's humanity. Wayne became fast friends with anyone he met. He was quick with a joke, had a contagious laugh, and was always ready for fun and adventure. Wayne was a devoted husband to Maria and the consummate family man, instilling his children with strong family values, work ethic, and perspective. Visitation Sat. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Service Sun. 2 p.m. at Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Wayne was a huge advocate of sports, and believed in the positive impact it had on children. He loved to watch, cheer, and support every chance he could. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sports Matter at www.sportsmatter.org in Wayne's memory. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019