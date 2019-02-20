|
|
FENOCCHI WELLINGTON A.
Age 56 of McKees Rocks, PA, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a courageous battle with ALS on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Stacie (Wincalow) Fenocchi; and father of Alex (Sarah) Fenocchi; and stepfather of Kaitlin Dobrowsky; loving son of Walter and Gloria Fenocchi; brother of Eloy and Karina. Friends will be received Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1-3 and 4-6 p.m., at the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen Street, McKees Rocks, PA 15136, where a Blessing Service will be held at 6 p.m. Interment will be private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019