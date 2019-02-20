Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-9713
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Service
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
Resources
WELLINGTON A. FENOCCHI

WELLINGTON A. FENOCCHI Obituary
FENOCCHI WELLINGTON A.

Age 56 of McKees Rocks, PA, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a courageous battle with ALS on Sunday, February 17, 2019.  Beloved husband of Stacie (Wincalow) Fenocchi; and father of Alex (Sarah) Fenocchi; and stepfather of Kaitlin Dobrowsky; loving son of Walter and Gloria Fenocchi; brother of Eloy and Karina. Friends will be received Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1-3 and 4-6 p.m., at the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen Street, McKees Rocks, PA 15136, where a Blessing Service will be held at 6 p.m. Interment will be private.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
