Age 60, of Crafton Heights, suddenly on Friday, November 1, 2019. Loving sister of Charles (Mary), Robert (Diane), William (Ursula), Tracy (Ray) Harp and John Eberle; cherished aunt of Chad, Brandon, Bill, Vince, Sean, Jamie, Daniel, Joe and Lily; great-aunt of Ellis, Iris and Hazel; beloved daughter of the late Joseph "Hooks" and Barbara Eberle. Wendy had an enthusiasm for life and a hilarious sense of humor and will be sadly missed by her many longtime friends and all of the other lives that she has touched. Friends received 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. Tuesday only at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Blessing Service in the funeral home on Wednesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Add a tribute: www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 4, 2019
