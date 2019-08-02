|
|
WORRELL WENDY GAY
Age 70, a long time resident of Merakey Allegheny Valley School in Coraopolis, on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Born May 26, 1949, a daughter of the late Joseph Argol and Birtrice (Cain) Worrell; sister of Nila McCullough of Ohio, Dixie Schmella of Clinton, and the late Pamela King; also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received in the MOODY FUNERAL HOME, Route. 30, Clinton, on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019