Moody Funeral Home
1227 Lincoln Hwy
Clinton, PA 15026-0157
(724) 695-0411
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Moody Funeral Home
1227 Lincoln Hwy
Clinton, PA 15026-0157
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Moody Funeral Home
1227 Lincoln Hwy
Clinton, PA 15026-0157
More Obituaries for WENDY WORRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WENDY GAY WORRELL


1949 - 2019
WENDY GAY WORRELL Obituary
WORRELL WENDY GAY

Age 70, a long time resident of Merakey Allegheny Valley School in Coraopolis, on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Born May 26, 1949, a daughter of the late Joseph Argol and Birtrice (Cain) Worrell; sister of Nila McCullough of Ohio, Dixie Schmella of Clinton, and the late Pamela King; also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received in the MOODY FUNERAL HOME, Route. 30, Clinton, on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019
