Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
724-695-7332
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WENDY L. WEILER

WENDY L. WEILER Obituary
WEILER WENDY L.

Age 64, of Clinton, PA, on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Beryl and Frank Havelka; adored mother of Robert Weiler; cherished aunt of Jennifer and Jaime; beloved sister of Donna Lander, Cindy Kutchmark, Lisa McCarthy, Joseph Havelka and the late Frank Havelka; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family to receive friends for a memorial gathering at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC. Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor/Owner 951 Cliff Mine Rd. N. Fayette Twp. Imperial, PA 724-695-7332 on Monday, December 16, 2019 between the hours of 4-8 p.m., the time of service. It is respectfully requested memorial donations be sent to Two Ladies Four Paws, 125 Hidden Hollow Rd., Dilliner, PA 15327 or online at [email protected]

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019
