GEORGE WENDY LYNN

Passed away on May 1, 2019, in Greensboro, NC; she passed peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones. Wendy was born March 30, 1955, to the late Martha and Robert Wilson in Sewickley, PA. Wendy was raised in Pittsburgh, where she met her beloved husband of 41 years, Dallas George. Wendy and Dallas graduated from North Allegheny High School in 1973. Wendy went on to attend Bethany College in West Virginia. After graduation, she and Dallas wed and moved to Boston, where Wendy started her career in advertising. The couple eventually moved to Chicago where she continued her career at Leo Burnett Advertising Agency. The couple settled down in Lincolnshire, Illinois where they raised their two children, Jessica and Jeffrey, and built wonderful friendships within the community. Wendy was always warm, kind, and thoughtful, making her a wonderful mother and friend. Wendy was actively engaged in many community projects and was adored by all who knew her. Wendy and Dallas relocated to North Carolina in 2010 where they found a community within their neighborhood and the Westminster Presbyterian Church. Wendy was also a member of the Guilford Battle Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Wendy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Martha Wilson; and brother-in-law, Mark Schweers. She is survived by her husband, Dallas George; children, Dr. Jessica George (Chris Massie) and Jeffrey George; and her two sisters, Sandra Schweers and Donna Hill. She was a loving aunt to six nieces and seven nephews. Friends received at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, 7720 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 12:30-4:00 p.m. where a funeral service will be held Monday, 1:00 p.m. followed by a burial at Sewickley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to further dementia research through the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina https://www.classy.org/give/227272/#!/donation/checkout. www.simonsfuneralhome.com.

