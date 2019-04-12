BUSH WHITNEY (NOLD)

Age 49, of Richmond, VA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, VA, after a six-year battle with ovarian cancer. Originally from Suffolk, VA, Whitney graduated from Nansemond - Suffolk Academy. She continued her education at Virginia Tech, Wytheville Community College and Grand Canyon University, earning an RN degree and bachelor's degree in nursing. While at Virginia Tech, she met her husband, Jay Lawson Bush III, and they were married in July 1999. As a labor and delivery nurse at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, VA, she used her care and skills to help countless Richmond parents welcome newborns into the world. Her tireless efforts and kindness earned her the admiration of the nurses, doctors and staff at St. Mary's. Her final days were filled with an outpouring of love while she was cared for at St. Mary's on the same floor she had worked on for almost a quarter of a century. She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Ralph and Erma Nold; maternal grandparents, John and Jacqueline Stell; and aunt, Barbara Howard. She is survived by her husband; sons, Alexander Lawson and Carter John Bush; parents, Michael and Gail Nold; brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Susan Nold; uncle and loving aunt, James and Claudia Hawks; cousins, Carney, Ned and Lindsay Hawks; nephews, Eddie and Henry Nold; and niece, Lily Nold. A celebration of Whitney's life will be held 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at BLILEY'S-CENTRAL, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, VA 23230, with a time of sharing of memories at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in support of the labor and delivery department of St. Mary's Hospital, where she worked for 24 years, to Bon Secours Foundation, 5008 Monument Ave., 2nd Floor, Richmond, VA 23230.