|
|
NEHILLA WILBERT C. "CAL"
On September 9, 2019, Wilbert Clarence Francis Xavier Nehilla the First passed away in his sleep at the age of 92. Cal was a resident of North Huntingdon for the past 40 years. He was born on January 10, 1927, in Braddock to parents, Helen Onderko and Joseph Nehilla. Cal grew up in Braddock and moved to Forest Hills after marrying his wife, Mary Louise where they raised their family. As a young man he attended Robert Morris College, served in the Korean War, worked at the foundry of Atchison, and then became the owner of the former Fifth Avenue Tavern in Braddock until he retired. He is survived by his sister, Alice Wagner; and daughters, Sharon Sacramento and Cynthia Weber. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Mary Louise; his son, Mark; and daughter, Michelle. His close family members will miss him greatly, which include son-in-law, Tony Sacramento; grandchildren, Lisa O'Malley, Neal, Dean, and Anthony Sacramento, Brady Porter, and Casey Weber; grandchildren's spouses are Casey O'Malley, Dawn, Katie, Kate Sacramento, and Dave Porter; great-grandchildren are Aydan and Nolan O'Malley, Rocco and Roman Sacramento and Mila Sacramento. Cal enjoyed traveling the world, dining out and sneaking a beer. He was an avid dog lover and his precious Sammy and Izzy miss him. Love You Dad! You were the best and will be missed!!!! A private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Hwy., East McKeesport, PA 15035, (412) 823-4054. www.kutchfuneralhome.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019