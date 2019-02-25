O'NEILL WILBERT F. "BERT", JR.

Peacefully, on February 22, 2019, age 76 of Wilmerding. Bert was born on March 24, 1942 to the late Wilbert "Bert" Sr. and Jeanne (Smith) O'Neill. He is survived by his brother, William "Bill" (Kathleen) O'Neill; nieces, Susan (Kenn) Staub and Patricia (David) Wilson; and great-nephews, Bryan and Mark Wilson, Will and Lake Staub. Bert was a U.S. Army Veteran and worked at McKeesport Hospital for many years. Family and friends received in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA, 15148, and 412-824-4332 on Tuesday, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Jude the Apostle, Wilmerding, on Wednesday at 10 a.m., with military honors to follow. Bert will be laid to rest in Grandview Cemetery at a later date. For online condolences, please visit us at:

www.alfierifuneralhome.com