WILBERT J. SANTMYER Jr.

WILBERT J. SANTMYER Jr. Obituary
SANTMYER, JR. WILBERT J.

On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, Wilbert J. "Will" Santmyer, Minister, age 78, of Crafton. Son of the late Catherine and Wilbert J. Santmyer, Sr. Beloved husband of the late Paula J. Santmyer. Loving father of Lara Franks, Lisa (Roy, Jr.) Cross and "adopted" daughter, Jeanene (Scott) Gossic. Dear grandfather of Kaitlin and John Franks, Jr. and Roy, III, Matthew and David Cross and "adopted" granddaughters, Hannah Gossic and Samantha Kantz. Will was the Minister of Crafton Christian Church and the founding Minister of Windhaven Christian Church. Above all, he dedicated his life to serving his Lord and Savior and others. Per Will's request, service and interment will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements entrusted to HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, Crafton. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019
