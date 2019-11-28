|
|
WIGGINS WILBERT LEE
Age 83, of New Homestead passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Betty W. Wiggins; two daughters, Myline (Derrick, Sr.) Harris and Natasha L. Wiggins-Mitchell; one sister, Teletha (Hollis-Deceased) King; three grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Nancy Wiggins, Regina Wiggins, Mary (Mecca) Wiggins; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends too numerous to mention. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 29th at the TUNIE FUNERAL HOME, 218 E. 11th Ave., Homestead. Funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday at Second Baptist Church, 108 W. 12th Ave., Homestead. Interment Restland Memorial Park. www.tuniefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019