SMITH WILBUR D. "SONNY" "SMITTY"
Age 81, of Munhall, formerly of Duquesne, on March 24, 2019. A son of the late Donald and Elizabeth (Mraz) Smith. He was retired from US Steel Duquesne Works, the Primary Mill and was also a former security guard at UPMC Mercy. Husband of the late Eleanor (Mauk) Smith; father of Jennifer and Robert Smith; brother of Donna (late Carl) Steinkopf of North Huntingdon, Dale (Carolyn) Smith of Birdsboro, PA, late Phyllis (James surviving) Senato of McKeesport; also survived by his lady friend, Helen Bohr of Munhall. Visitation Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 12-2 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300, where a Blessing Service will be held at 2 p.m. Rev. Thomas Dansak officiating.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019