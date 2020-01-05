Home

Services
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
WILBUR J. ROSE

WILBUR J. ROSE Obituary
ROSE WILBUR J.

Age 95, of Penn Hills, on January 3, 2020: Beloved husband of Marie (Minger) Rose; loving father of Beverly Bender (Darrell), Linda DaMert (Gary), William Rose (Mary Jo), Richard Rose (Lynne), Patricia Henry (Allan), Carolyn Monheim (Daniel); survived by his brother, Frank Rose, Jr.; also eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Friends received Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills where the Funeral Service will be on Wednesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Salvation Army.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
