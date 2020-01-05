|
|
ROSE WILBUR J.
Age 95, of Penn Hills, on January 3, 2020: Beloved husband of Marie (Minger) Rose; loving father of Beverly Bender (Darrell), Linda DaMert (Gary), William Rose (Mary Jo), Richard Rose (Lynne), Patricia Henry (Allan), Carolyn Monheim (Daniel); survived by his brother, Frank Rose, Jr.; also eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Friends received Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills where the Funeral Service will be on Wednesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Salvation Army.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020