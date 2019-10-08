|
|
LOGUT WILDA FAVAND
Wilda, 89, of Oakdale, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, in the West Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Logut was born May 4, 1930, in Sturgeon, the daughter of the late Louis and Eleanor Favand. Wilda was preceded in death by her husband, Walter P. Logut on April 2, 2001. She is survived by her children, Bradley (Ann Marie) Logut of Moon Twp., Brian (Kathleen) Logut of Oakdale and David Logut of Oakdale; grandchildren, Jessie, Eric, Michael, Tara, Amanda Rae, and Rachel Catherine Logut; great-grandchildren, Hunter James, Maty, Harper, Tessa, Brayden and Callie Logut; sister, Mary Lou (Richard) Kelly of Oakdale. She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Gene and Jerry Favand, Virginia Pierrard, Alice Robertson and June Huart. Friends will be received on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Rd., Oakdale, PA 15071. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Patrick R.C. Cemetery, Noblestown. Please sign a guest book at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019