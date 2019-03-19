Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
WILDA M. (BAUMGARTEL) ROESCH

ROESCH WILDA M. (BAUMGARTEL)

Age 100, of West Deer Twp., on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur G. Roesch; loving mother of the late Marlene M. (late James) Mancuso; dear grandmother of Gary (Jeanine) Mancuso; proud great-grandmother of Luke and Lea; sister of Shirley Ambrose and the late Sarah Anderson and Harriet Setzenfand. With a very deep faith in God, Wilda enjoyed visits from friends and family, crossword puzzles, word search, reading the Bible and cross stitch. Friends will be received Wednesday from 9 AM until the time of services at 10 AM with Pastor Jerry Pawloski officiating at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Meals on Wheels, 3200 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019
