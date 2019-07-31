Home

Laughlin Funeral Home-Castle Shannon
1008 Castle Shannon Blvd
Castle Shannon, PA 15234
412-531-6984
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laughlin Funeral Home-Castle Shannon
1008 Castle Shannon Blvd
Castle Shannon, PA 15234
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Laughlin Funeral Home-Castle Shannon
1008 Castle Shannon Blvd
Castle Shannon, PA 15234
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel at Jefferson Memorial Park Cemetery
WILFRID C. HOGLE Jr.


1934 - 2019
WILFRID C. HOGLE Jr. Obituary
HOGLE, JR. WILFRID C.

Age 84, of Castle Shannon, on Monday, July 29, 2019. Born November 3, 1934, he was the son of the late Wilfrid C. and Josephine L. (Thiesen) Hogle. Beloved husband for 52 years of the late Irma; brother of John L. (Gloria) Hogle and the late Hank (surviving Joy) Hogle and Marianne (surviving Rich) Finch; step-brother of Bob (Pat) Saunier, Joy (late Hank) Hogle, Nancy (late Andy) Eisel and the late Linda (surviving Don) Roberts; former brother-in-law of Rich (Carolyn) Finch and the late Sharon Hogle; also survived by nieces and nephews. Will was a Retired Supervisor-Rail Transportation from Harbison-Walker Refractories, and previously retired from Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad. He was Honorably Discharged as a Staff Sgt. from the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, Military Police Dept. He was a graduate of South Hills High School and Interstate Commerce Law and Freight Transportation Management. Will was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Castle Shannon and was active in sports with the Pittsburgh Press Mt. Washington newspaper carriers and enjoyed bowling. Will enjoyed travelling and gardening with Irma until her illness. Family and friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd. on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. Everyone to gather at the funeral home on Thursday at 10 a.m. before leaving for an 11:00 a.m. funeral service in the Chapel at Jefferson Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 935 Pine Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15234.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
