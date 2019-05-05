|
|
CHESTER WILLA MAE (JAMES)
Went home to be with the Lord, May 2, 2019. She loved her family, going to the movies, playing bingo, Scrabble and cards. She was preceded in death by parents, Wilhemina and Edward James; and granddaughter, La Tasha Walton. She is survived by son, W. Greg (Vernice) James; daughter, Robin (Donald) Byrd; and many grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 6-8 p.m. and Homegoing Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 11 a.m., Metropolitan Baptist Church, 22 Sampsonia Way, Pgh., PA 15212, Pastor Lacy Richardson. Service entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019