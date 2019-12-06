|
HICKS WILLA MAE (TAYLOR)
Age 90, of Penn Hills, departed this life on December 3, 2019. Beloved wife of George C. Hicks. Mother of Joe Taylor (Barbara) and the late Alan Taylor (Paulette). Grandmother of Alan, Jessica, Joseph, Dawn and Shawnee. Sister of the late Emmett, Amos, Nathaniel, George and Robin Horsley; Emma Lillian Bowman, Ella Wease Wade, Lois Scott, and Cleo Mince; also survived by sister-in-law, Linda Horsley and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2–6 p.m. at SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Funeral Service Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 2629 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Interment Homewood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019