BUSSEY WILLAMAE ELIZABETH (PAXTON)
Passed away on December 13, 2019, in Gardena, CA at the age of 86. Daughter of the late Mary Paxton and Ernest Sheppard. She was the third of three children raised on the Northside and Hill District areas of Pittsburgh. She moved her family to Los Angeles, CA in 1968 where she began a 12 year career at the LA county school board. She then went to work for LA County Sherriff's department and retired after 25 years. During that time, she started another career as a radio ministry talk show host that helped a lot of people well before podcasts were popular. She is survived by her children, Janet (Ralph), William, Jr. (Renee), Charles (Cathy), Christine, Leavorges, Jr., Darryl, and Jeremiah; 16 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Archie and Chester; granddaughter, Christine and father of her children, Leavorges Bundrige. Visitation on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Funeral service Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. Warren United Methodist Church, 2606 Centre Ave. in Pgh., PA 15219. Interment Homewood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019