William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
WILLARD "WILL" TEAGARDEN


1931 - 2019
WILLARD "WILL" TEAGARDEN Obituary
TEAGARDEN WILLARD "WILL"

Age 88, of Washington, died Sunday, October 20, 2019, in his home. He was born April 12, 1931, in Claysville, a son of the late William N. Teagarden and Turis R. Robinson Teagarden. Mr. Teagarden graduated from Claysville High School in 1949, and attended The Ohio State University. He worked for 35 years as a federal food inspector for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Mr. Teagarden was a member of North Buffalo Presbyterian Church, where he participated in the choir, Masonic Lodge 164 of Dormont & Whitehall, and Masonic Veterans Association. He played guitar in the Prime Timers music group, and enjoyed playing dart ball with his church team and the seniors' team. On October 19, 2019, he and his wife, Shirley W. Whiteman Teagarden, celebrated their 65th anniversary. They were married on October 19, 1954. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are four children, Donna (Alan) Demsey of Pittsburgh, Brenda Furay of Pittsburgh, Robert (Marjorie) Teagarden of Chartiers Township, and Jessica (Charlie) Duke of Eighty Four; a sister, Jan (Jack) Walker of Florida; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Deceased are a daughter, Cynthia Valenzuela; a sister, Eva Marie Teagarden; and two brothers, Jerry N. Teagarden and Thomas R. Teagarden. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, in WILLIAM G. NEAL FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, with Pastor Gary Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray. Claysville Masonic Lodge 447 will hold Masonic services at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Additional information and guestbook are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019
