|
|
CREECH III WILLIAM A. "WILL"
Unexpectedly, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, age 54, of Irwin. Beloved father of Bailey Bradford Creech; son of Nancy Bradford Wight and the late William A. Creech, Jr.; brother of Mariah Creech Sheridan (Shawn); uncle of Shawn and William. Will was a US Navy veteran. He taught EMT & Paramedic courses at Cal U and Westmoreland College and worked as a nationally certified Paramedic EMT for most of his adult life. He was also a gifted amateur photographer. Funeral and Interment Private. Arrangements by McCABE BROS., INC. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 12, 2019