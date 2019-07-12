Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
WILLIAM A. "WILL" CREECH III

WILLIAM A. "WILL" CREECH III Obituary
CREECH III WILLIAM A. "WILL"

Unexpectedly, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, age 54, of Irwin. Beloved father of Bailey Bradford Creech; son of Nancy Bradford Wight and the late William A. Creech, Jr.; brother of Mariah Creech Sheridan (Shawn); uncle of Shawn and William. Will was a US Navy veteran. He taught EMT & Paramedic courses at Cal U and Westmoreland College and worked as a nationally certified Paramedic EMT for most of his adult life. He was also a gifted amateur photographer. Funeral and Interment Private. Arrangements by McCABE BROS., INC. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 12, 2019
