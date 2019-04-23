CURRY WILLIAM A., JR.

Of Penn Hills, passed away quietly on April 20, 2019. He was 92 years old. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William A. and Amelia (Day); fraternal twin brother, Robert; sister, Kathleen; and brother, Richard. Bill was a World War II veteran and joined the Rockets Drum & Bugle Corp after discharge. In 1951, he married Florence M. Price, the love of his life. He had a successful career in the printing business. He was a gentle, witty, kind man who took pleasure in spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a devout Catholic who lived his life guided by his faith. He is survived by his wife and their seven children, Mary (Wayne) Edwards, Susan Cuiffi, William, Linda (Michael) Ralph, Margaret (Scott) Heintzleman, Catherine (David) Burkardt and Patricia Curry (Maurice Rickard). He is lovingly remembered by 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation at the CHARLES TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, in Penn Hills, PA on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at St. Bartholomew Church, Penn Hills, on April 24, 2019, at 9:30. Interment will be at the Good Shepherd Cemetery in Monroeville, PA. A special thank you to the Pittsburgh East Hospice Group staff and the staff and nurses at Brookdale Murrysville.