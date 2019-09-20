|
DURSO WILLIAM A.
Age 62, of Green Tree, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, after a brief illness; loving son of Marie (Sorice) and the late William A. Durso; beloved husband of Mary Beth (O'Reilly); dear father of Robert (Faith) Durso and Carly Durso; special grandfather of Anthony Durso; brother of Andrea LaRocca and Chris (Jack) Chambers; and other loving family members. Bill recently retired after 43 years from Duquesne Light Company. A memorial service will be held in October. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp. 412-563-2800. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019