Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
to be held in October 2019.
Age 62, of Green Tree, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, after a brief illness; loving son of Marie (Sorice) and the late William A. Durso; beloved husband of Mary Beth (O'Reilly); dear father of Robert (Faith) Durso and Carly Durso; special grandfather of Anthony Durso; brother of Andrea LaRocca and Chris (Jack) Chambers; and other loving family members. Bill recently retired after 43 years from Duquesne Light Company. A memorial service will be held in October. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp. 412-563-2800. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
