Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM DURSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM A. DURSO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM A. DURSO Obituary
DURSO WILLIAM A.

Age 62, of Green Tree, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, after a brief illness. Loving son of Marie (Sorice) and the late William A. Durso; beloved husband of Mary Beth (O'Reilly); dear father of Robert (Faith) Durso and Carly Durso; special grandfather of Anthony and Isaac William Durso; brother of Andrea LaRocca and Chris (Jack) Chambers; and other loving family members. Bill recently retired after 43 years from Duquesne Light Company. Family and friends welcome Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220, (412-563-2800). Immediately following the service the family invites everyone to join them for a luncheon and fellowship in the Hospitality Suite. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now