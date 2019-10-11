|
DURSO WILLIAM A.
Age 62, of Green Tree, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, after a brief illness. Loving son of Marie (Sorice) and the late William A. Durso; beloved husband of Mary Beth (O'Reilly); dear father of Robert (Faith) Durso and Carly Durso; special grandfather of Anthony and Isaac William Durso; brother of Andrea LaRocca and Chris (Jack) Chambers; and other loving family members. Bill recently retired after 43 years from Duquesne Light Company. Family and friends welcome Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220, (412-563-2800). Immediately following the service the family invites everyone to join them for a luncheon and fellowship in the Hospitality Suite. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019