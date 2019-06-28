Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Verona, PA
WILLIAM A. EASLER Sr.

WILLIAM A. EASLER Sr. Obituary
EASLER, SR. WILLIAM A.

Age 94, of Penn Hills, passed away at his home with his family by his side on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Beloved husband for 75 years of Irene (Kampe) Easler; loving father of Shirley (John McKelvey) Moffat, William (Regina) Easler, Jr., Patricia (John Harmon) Fiorina, Debora (Dan Kaminski) Easler, and the late Albert Easler; grandfather of Kimberly (Jesse) Martinez, Kristen (Josh) Aisenberg, Tracy (Lowell) Triby, Scott Easler, Shawn Easler, and the late Lori Fiorina-Feathers; great-grandfather of seven; brother of the late Francis Easler. William was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Verona and proudly served our country in the Army during World War II. He enjoyed woodworking, golf, and was an avid Steelers fan. Friends and relatives will be received on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 10 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Verona. Entombment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Penn Hills.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 28, 2019
