EICHLER WILLIAM A.
On Sunday, August 18, 2019, age 80, of Whitaker; son of the late William and Francis (Allen); beloved husband of the late Diane (Olsavsky) Eichler; loving father of Jason Eichler and Robert Riggs. Bill was a longtime maintenance employee at Duquesne University. He was an avid pool shooter and enjoyed watching the game of baseball, especially the Dodgers. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main Street, Munhall (412-461-6394) where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Please share your memories and condolences at www.georgeigreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019