Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
WILLIAM A. KING Obituary
KING WILLIAM A.

William A. King, age 91, of Bethel Park, formerly of Brookline, passed away on October 31, 2019. William is survived by his three daughters, Susan (William) Ozoskey, Lois (Jack) McKee, Nancy (Ralph) Gerba; two sisters, Elizabeth Durocher, Jean Heagy, grandsons, Damien Ozoskey, Jacob McKee, Shane Gerba; and granddaughter, Katie Gerba; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert W. King; mother, Edith A. King; spouse, Helen J. King; and brothers, Walter King and Robert King. William worked for the City of Pittsburgh Fire Department for 37 years before retiring. He also served his country honorably serving as a Navy Corpsman in WWII and the Korean Conflict. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 2nd 2019 at 7:00 p.m. following visitation. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019
