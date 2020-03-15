Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Wolfe Memorial, LLC
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
412-731-5001
On Thursday, March 12, 2020, age 91, of Forest Hills. Beloved husband of 70 years of June Dauphin Kolb. Loving father of William C. Kolb (Linda) of Plum, David A. Kolb (Christine) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Joyce Maley (Edward) of Abingdon, MD. Proud grandfather of Jeffrey Kolb, Jay Kolb, James Maley (Alissa), Selina Maley (Micah Veilleux), and Nicholas Maley (Katya Forbes), and great-grandfather of Caden Kolb, Nash Kolb, Olivia Maley, and Duncan Maley. Brother of Robert H. Kolb (the late Mary) of Floresville, TX, and John R. Kolb (Julie) of Raleigh, NC. Bill was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church in Forest Hills. He was self reliant and a hard worker who could build anything. He enjoyed snow skiing and water skiing, riding motorcycles, and spending time with his family by the lake in Deep Creek, MD. Services private. Gifts in Bill's memory may be given to Christ Lutheran Church, 400 Barclay Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15221. Arrangements by WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC


www.wolfepgh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020
