Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
326 S. Main St.
Pittsburgh, PA
WILLIAM A. OBRICKI


1940 - 2020
WILLIAM A. OBRICKI Obituary
OBRICKI WILLIAM A.

William A. Obricki, age 79, of Pittsburgh, formerly of South Park, entered into eternal life on February 3, 2020. Bill is survived by his beloved spouse of 43 years, Catherine (Schemm) Obricki; son, Michael A. Obricki; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Vincent A. Obricki; mother, Margaret D. Obricki, Jr.; daughter, Paula Obricki; and sister, Shirley C. (Butch) Jankowski. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Requiem Mass will be held 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church, 326 S. Main St., Pittsburgh, PA 15220. A burial will take place after Mass at Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Church. Condolences may be left at: www.jeffersonmemorial.biz


www.jeffersonmemorial.biz   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
