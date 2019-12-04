Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM SPRAGUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM A. SPRAGUE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM A. SPRAGUE Obituary
SPRAGUE WILLIAM A.

Age 83, of Hampton, on Dec. 2, 2019. Beloved husband for 24 years of Sharon A. Marshall. Father of Alyssa Sprague, Alyson Sprague, Karin (Richard) Simpson, Jessica (Jess Grainger) Mitchell and John Carlton (Alison) Mitchell; dear grandfather of Adrienne and Caitlin Hough, Sprague Carrillo, Melina Kriznik, Megan and Nevada Simpson, George, Charlotte and Jack Mitchell, and Eleanor Granger; brother of the late George Sprague. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 and Saturday 12-2 at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5864 Heckert Rd., Bakerstown, where services will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. William earned his B.S. in Civil Engineering from Carnegie Tech, was a career long licensed Professional Engineer (PE), and a member of ASME, American Society of Military Engineers.  He mostly worked in business development for various regional public engineering works and as a side passion, designed over 100 custom homes throughout Pittsburgh.  He was a member and past president of the board of Unitarian Universalist Church of North Hills, loved art, cooking, his dogs, and being around friends and family.  Bill loved jazz, played upright Bass with the Bill Sprague Combo for many years, and was a longtime member and board member of Manchester Craftsmen's Guild. In lieu of flowers, donations to First Presbyterian Church of Gibsonia, Unitarian Universalist Church of North Hills and Manchester Craftsman Guild. www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
Download Now