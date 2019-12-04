|
SPRAGUE WILLIAM A.
Age 83, of Hampton, on Dec. 2, 2019. Beloved husband for 24 years of Sharon A. Marshall. Father of Alyssa Sprague, Alyson Sprague, Karin (Richard) Simpson, Jessica (Jess Grainger) Mitchell and John Carlton (Alison) Mitchell; dear grandfather of Adrienne and Caitlin Hough, Sprague Carrillo, Melina Kriznik, Megan and Nevada Simpson, George, Charlotte and Jack Mitchell, and Eleanor Granger; brother of the late George Sprague. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 and Saturday 12-2 at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5864 Heckert Rd., Bakerstown, where services will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. William earned his B.S. in Civil Engineering from Carnegie Tech, was a career long licensed Professional Engineer (PE), and a member of ASME, American Society of Military Engineers. He mostly worked in business development for various regional public engineering works and as a side passion, designed over 100 custom homes throughout Pittsburgh. He was a member and past president of the board of Unitarian Universalist Church of North Hills, loved art, cooking, his dogs, and being around friends and family. Bill loved jazz, played upright Bass with the Bill Sprague Combo for many years, and was a longtime member and board member of Manchester Craftsmen's Guild. In lieu of flowers, donations to First Presbyterian Church of Gibsonia, Unitarian Universalist Church of North Hills and Manchester Craftsman Guild. www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019