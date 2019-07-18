Home

David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Valentines Church
2710 Ohio St.
Bethel Park, PA
WILLIAM A. "STAR" STARZYNSKI

WILLIAM A. "STAR" STARZYNSKI Obituary
STARZYNSKI WILLIAM A. "STAR"

Age 85, of Bethel Park passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 with his family by his side. Son of the late Joseph and Frances Starzynski. Bill was the beloved husband of Margaret (Knight) Starzynski for 63 years; loving father of Sharon (William) Abraham, Mary Frances (Jack) Garwood, William (Laura) Starzynski, Catherine (Tim) Condie, Brian (Stacie) Starzynski, Tyler Kerr, Anthony, Michael and Joseph Starzynski, Madilyn Condie, Carly Garwood; great-granddaughter, Ophelia Merrills; brother of Eugenia Starzynski and the late Joseph S. and Wilton F. Starzynski; nieces and nephews. Friends received on Friday, July 19th from 2-9 at DAVID HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Rd., South Park Township. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Valentines Church, 2710 Ohio St., Bethel Park on Saturday at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Family Hospice at familyhospice.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 18, 2019
