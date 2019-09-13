|
STEWART WILLIAM A.
Age 92, formerly of Rochester, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Gladys E. (Mattern) Stewart. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in May 2019. Born in Rochester, PA, he was a son of the late William B. and Mabel (Barr) Stewart. William was a graduate of Geneva College where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering. He worked as a Combustion Engineer in the Steel Industry, including Bloom Engineering for many years before retiring. Mr. Stewart was an Army veteran of the 2nd World War. He was a life-long Lutheran and was a member of Ruthfred Lutheran Church, Bethel Park, PA. Survivors: wife; son, Mark A. Stewart and his wife, Debra S. of Columbus, OH; daughter, Dr. Beth A. Folio of Allentown; grandchildren, Janet R. Stewart, Arielle M. Oliver and her husband, Jeremy, Ryan M. Folio, Erica F. Dintaman and her husband, Evan; great-grandchildren: two; sister, Sarah Bonzo; brother-in-law, John Yurkew, Jr.; nephew, Scott Bonzo. William was predeceased by siblings, Russell Stewart, Roger Stewart and Carol G. Yurkew. Services: Services were held. Contributions: Ruthfred Lutheran Church, 3401 South Park Rd., Bethel Park 15102. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019