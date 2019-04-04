WESLEY WILLIAM A.

Age 81, of Butler, passed away at home under the care of Allegheny Health Network Hospice on March 29, 2019. He was born January 22, 1938, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of William Wesley and Helen Wojtaszek Wesley. Bill was an electrical engineer working on the USS Enterprise before buying and building the mobile home park Wesley's Hideaway. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching the Steelers. He was a longtime member of St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church in Carbon Center where he taught CCD, helped to maintain the church and school, helped out at the Lenten fish fry and sang in the church choir. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Beverly (Weber) Wesley; his children, William (Anne) Wesley and Dale (Amy) Wesley; step-children, Bobbi (Ron) Haluka, Kiersten Cerminara, Corey (Fran) Smith, Tracey Smith and Theresa Smith; grandchildren, Mitchell Wesley, Markus Wesley, Teressa Wesley, Andrew Wesley and Peter Wesley; step-grandchildren, Robert (Katie) Smith, Kenneth Smith, Virginia Vorndran, and Alexandra Cerminara; and step-great-grandchildren, Lilly Smith, Nessa Smith, Bentley Juarez, Manson Swab, Haley Vorndran and Addison Fleeger. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two children, Debra and Michael. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Wendelin Church at 1 p.m. on April 6, 2019.