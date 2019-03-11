Home

Of Carnegie, PA, passed to his eternal life on March 9, 2019. He will be best known for his kindness, love of family, and his commitment to coaching football and wrestling, a passion he held for over 45 years. "Coach Bill's" legacy will live on in his fellow coaches and the athletes he molded. Born on January 23, 1946 to the late William E. Yost III and Rozala Sherba Yost, Bill grew up very active in sports, playing football and wrestling.  He graduated from Clarion University and started his career as a high school math teacher at Carlynton High School, a role he enjoyed to help children reach their full potential.  He also began his football coaching career at Carlynton High School. Bill devoted his time, energy, and love to coaching his team to become successful football players and positive young men. He was most recently a coach for the South Fayette High School football team. Bill's passing will leave a void in the lives of the many family and friends he held dearly. He is survived by, and will be greatly missed by his sister, Mary Margaret Kissel; his nieces, Monica Edwards (Mike), Erica Kissel; and his great-niece, Peyton Kissel.  He is survived by his uncle, Don Yost; and aunt, Janet Yost.  Bill is also survived by the cousins he loved greatly, Donn (Kathie) Yost, Pam (Eric) Lawlor, Dale (Laurie) Yost, Tom (Louise) Yost, and Bob (Nicki) Yost. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Betty J. (Bordenick) Yost.  Lastly, but never to be forgotten, he is survived by his South Fayette football coaching family, Joe Rossi, Mike Crown, Ryan Faraci, Shane Patterson, Scott Litwinovich, Derrick Carson, Joe Farkas Jr, Mike Slencak, and Ken Morgan. The family has arranged visitation at HENNEY, BRADWELL AND NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Avenue, Carnegie PA .  Visiting hours are Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00- 9:00 p.m. A service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the South Fayette Football program in Coach Bill's memory.  


henneybradwellnirella.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
