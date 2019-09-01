Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
WILLIAM ALBERT KIRK

Age 72, of Franklin Park, beloved husband to Ruth Kirk. Also survived by his son, Ryan (Anna Littlefield) Kirk of Wilmington, Delaware and grand-pup, Atlas. Predeceased by his mother and father, Helen Stickel Kirk of New Castle, PA, and F. Albert Kirk of Belfast, Ireland. William was a draftsman with Richardson, Gordon and Associates and later, a financial planner at Ameriprise. William was an active member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wexford, where he served on the church council and call committee, and was chairman of the property committee. He was a trustee for the McKinley Stuckrath Lodge No. 318, Free & Accepted Masons, and volunteered as a Cub Scout leader with Pack 171 of Ingomar, PA. An avid vintage sports car enthusiast, William was a member of the Greater Pittsburgh MG Club, and a long-time patron of the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix, where in recent years he volunteered with the patron parking committee. Friends received Tuesday 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway. A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2500 Brandt School Road, Wexford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Wexford.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
